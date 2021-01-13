Humpday Hangout: Making the Most of Prefire Intelligence

How does your fire department gather, access, and use prefire intelligence? Bill Gustin, Clark Lamping, Dan Shaw, and other members of the panel weigh in on prefire planning, maintaining lines of communication with your building department and fire prevention bureau, and times when preincident planning really paid off. They are also joined by Enrique Pereira to discuss an extended vehicle extrication.
Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on January 13, 2020, or watch this space for the discussion.
