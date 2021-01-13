San Benito (TX) Fire Chief Dies of COVID-19

A fire chief in Texas has passed away after contracting the coronavirus while on the job, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Chief Danny Watkins, 67, contracted COVID-19 while on-duty in December 2020. He passed away from the virus on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Chief Watkins had 36 years of service. According to the Valley Morning Star, he had served as the city’s fire chief since August 2019. Prior to this, he had served for 34 years with the with the Houston (TX) Fire Department, climbing the ranks from firefighter to engineer then taking over as captain before serving as a district chief.