Portland (OR) Fire & Rescue Extinguishes ‘Suspicious’ Three-Alarm Apartment Fire

According to a report from Oregon Live, Portland (OR) Fire & Rescue (PFR) crews extinguished a fire that spread through the Villa de Clara Vista apartment complex on Cully Boulevard and Northeast 53rd Avenue Tuesday afternoon and which may now be considered arson.

Fire officials continue to investigate the incident, and the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. They are also trying to determine the extent of the damage the fire caused or how many residents were displaced. At the moment, officials are consulting with one eyewitness.

Emergency responders first received calls about the blaze around 3:45 p.m. The fire grew, and at one point, at least three dozen fire and rescue vehicles were on the scene.

5300 NE Cully: fire is out. Fire investigators believe this is a suspicious fire and are questioning witnesses and potential suspects. No serious injuries have been reported. Multiple accounts of people escaping out of windows and heroic neighbors. More to come. #alert @PBOTinfo — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) January 13, 2021 Portland Fire&Rescue/Twitter

Crews extinguished the fire by 5:15 p.m., according to PFR officials.

