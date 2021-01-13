Atlantic Emergency Solutions Acquires Finley Fire Equipment

Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced today that Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Inc. has acquired Finley Fire Equipment Co. Inc., serving Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. The acquisition includes Finley Fire Equipment’s existing four service locations with plans to add five more in the next 12 to 24 months. Atlantic has over 300 employees across 18 locations and supports seven states and the District of Columbia.

“For nearly 50 years, John Finley and his family have built an extraordinary legacy providing fire equipment and serving departments throughout Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky,” said Joe Pack, President and CEO of Atlantic Emergency Solutions. “This expansion represents a new era for Atlantic and our growing family of sales and service professionals. We’re looking forward to building relationships with customers across the region and are fully committed to providing world-class service for decades to come.”

John K. Finley established Finley Fire Equipment in 1972 and set out to provide the finest products, services, and training available for those who work in the fire service. His son, John W. Finley, took over as President & CEO in 1999. “I am grateful for the foundation my father created, and incredibly proud of the relationships and trust our team has established with our customers over the years,” said Finley. “Together, we made a remarkable impact, and I am confident that our alignment with Atlantic Emergency Solutions will only build on the successes our company has experienced over the years.”

With Atlantic Emergency Solutions’ expansion, an immediate focus on additional sales and service support in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia includes:

Strategic investments in additional locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia (locations will be at least 10,000 sq. ft. to accommodate apparatus of all sizes and outfitted with modern electric lifts, tools, and diagnostic systems)

Recruitment initiatives for EVT, ASE, and Cummins-certified technicians

Full-time sales teams (Fire, EMS, and Equipment) to actively support departments throughout the region

A full-time team responsible for Pierce field stock units at customer locations

Atlantic Emergency Solutions Acquires Finley Fire Equipment

Atlantic Emergency Solutions currently offers a multi-state service network, large-scale parts inventory, and a knowledgeable team known for their dedication to around-the-clock roadside assistance. To support growing demand, the dealership is actively looking to increase their service network from 18 to 26 locations across their region.

“It has been an honor to partner with the Finley family and the Finley Fire Equipment team since they became a devoted Pierce dealer in 1974,” said Jim Johnson, president of Pierce Manufacturing. “The company has not only been recognized for its leading role in our dealer network but most crucially for their commitment to serving fire departments. Now, as two remarkable teams combine, we are confident the collaboration and shared expertise will be vital to the sales and service experiences of our customers.”

To learn more about Atlantic Emergency Solutions territory expansion, visit www.atlanticemergency.com. For more information about Pierce’s expansive dealer network, visit www.piercemfg.com.