KME® Announces New Vice-President/General Manager

NESQUEHONING, PA – KME, a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce that Andrew (“Drew”) Baney has joined the company as Vice-President/General Manager.

With over 20 years in various operations leadership roles, Drew has vast experience with multiple plant campuses as well as with complex products. Most recently, Drew was with NETZSCH Premier Technologies and JLG Industries wherein he demonstrated building cultures focused on people and developing processes to have meaningful impact.

“We’re very excited to have Drew join our team at REV Fire Group,” stated Kent Tyler, President, REV Fire Group. “With a proven track record of leading positive change and driving sustainable results, we are confident that Drew will closely collaborate with the KME organization, dealers, and customers to make a significant difference as we move forward.”

A Pennsylvania native, Drew earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is a Six Sigma Green Belt.

About KME

KME is a part of REV Group (NYSE:REVG), a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. KME engineers and custom manufactures a full range of fire apparatus for municipal, federal, and wildland/urban interface markets. Additional information on KME can be found at kmefire.com or by emailing to [email protected].

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG