A Louisiana firefighter has passed away after contracting the coronavirus while on the job last year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Shreveport (LA) Firefighter Leonard L. Coney, 41, treated and transported a COVID-19 patient on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 and another COVID-19 patient on Friday, December 25, 2020. He subsequently contracted the virus and passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Firefighter Coney had 13 years of service.