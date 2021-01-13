James Johnson and Barry Franchi talk with Anahiem (CA) Battalion Chief Tim Adams about the Cortland incident involving Fresno (CA) Fire Captain Pete Dern.

Sponsored by UniMac: https://unimac.com/tailored

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

RELATED

Podcast: The Built Environment

Podcast: The Built Environment

Podcast: The Built Environment

Podcast: The Built Environment