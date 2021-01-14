Drawn by Fire: Arthur’s Epiphany

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

I desperately wanted to be two things growing up, a rock guitar legend and a… rock guitar legend! I’ve been playing guitar since I was 10-years-old and I just knew that I was destined to be playing in packed arenas around the globe, with a legions of adoring fans chanting my name, throwing undergarments onto the stage, and playing air guitar while I shredded my latest virtuoso under the bright lights of a stage! One tiny problem with that ambition – I could never play that well! No matter how much I practiced, my fingers could never make the magic that Eddie Van Halen and Randy Rhoads made so effortlessly. I could play the notes, but I couldn’t make the music! That’s a hard lesson for a young man to learn when he knew it was his destiny to be Guitar God.

There are times when our ambition gets the best of our common sense and pragmatic reality. Just as not everyone can be Stevie Ray Vaughan, not everyone is officer material – regardless of your career aspirations and dogged determination. That’s not to say you can’t be a leader, because you can and should – just don’t let the thought of wearing officer bars blind you of your true motives. We have enough paper pushing, self-centered, career building, self-promoting, incompetent officers – we don’t need more.

Do it for the RIGHT reasons, not because you believe you’re the chosen one. Promotion should be about putting yourself in a position to better serve others, not so they can serve you.

STAY FIRED UP, and keep your ego in check.

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to: https://paul-combs-studio-7.myshopify.com/

MORE BY PAUL COMBS

