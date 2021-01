A firefighter with the East Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department in Bristol, Tennessee, has passed away after contracting the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Firefighter Ronald Steven Perry, 57, responded to a mutual aid call of a building fire on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He and two other firefighters subsequently contracted COVID-19. Firefighter Perry passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from the virus.

Firefighter Perry had 21 years of service.