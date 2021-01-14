Huntley (IL) District Deputy Fire Chief Albert W. Schlick III Dies

Huntley (IL) Fire District Deputy Fire Chief Albert W. Schlick Ill has succumbed to a duty-related illness. Prior to his time at Huntley, Albert served with the Wauconda Fire District from 1987 to 2015. During that time, he rose through various ranks of the Wauconda Fire District before retiring as the Division Chief of Training

On November 3, 2020, Chief Schlick became ill wi1h a duty-related illness. He battled through this illness until the day of his death, January 5, 2021.

Chief Schlick was a member of several fire service organizations and committees, including the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association, International Association of Fire Chiefs, and Illinois Society of Fire Service Instructors, among others He was also involved with the Lake and McHenry County Specialized Response Teams (SRT) and held the position of operations chief. He was also a contributor to Fire Engineering, host of the podcast “The Training Office,” and FDIC International.

Albert W. Schlick III: Required Training: A Guide for the Training Officer

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos from his services.