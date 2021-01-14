Swanzey (NH) Firefighters Press for New Fire Station

Olivia Belanger

The Keene Sentinel, N.H.

Jan. 14—SWANZEY — Swanzey firefighters urged voters Wednesday night to fully fund a new fire station rather than opt for the town’s proposal for a less costly alternative that would leave the building unfinished.

This is the town’s fourth attempt in recent years to secure a bond for a new central station. Other proposals have been shot down by voters. Last year’s $3.5 million bond request won a simple majority but fell short of the three-fifths supermajority required.

To help the plan pass this year, town officials are proposing a $3 million bond.

The new 12,000-square-foot fire station would be built on town-owned property at 321 Old Homestead Highway(Route 32) and cost about $3.6 million, to be funded through the bond as well as $200,000 to be raised through taxes and $375,000 from the town’s undesignated fund balance, according to the draft warrant article.

This year’s lower-cost proposal reflects plans to leave the office, training and work areas “unfinished and largely unusable,” according to the town’s presentation of the plan during a public hearing Wednesday.

“While the Board understands that it is not ideal to build a new building and [leave] it partially unfinished, we are trying to do everything possible without reducing the overall footprint to put forward a proposal that will get 60% of voter support on Article 3,” Town Administrator Michael Branleysaid in an email to The Sentinel last week.

At Wednesday’s public hearing, however, firefighters argued that while the plan is cheaper than the $3.95 million project proposed last year, leaving the building incomplete would ultimately make the project more expensive.

“What is before you tonight at this public hearing is … an inferior version that cuts corners, does not use quality materials, barely addresses firefighter and EMT health and safety, and does not provide functional office and training space,” said Meghan Foley, a Swanzeyfirefighter and EMT, at the meeting held via Zoom and in person at Whitcomb Hall.

There are a number of reasons Swanzeyofficials say the central station must be moved from the basement of town hall at 620 Old Homestead Highwayand into a new facility.

Some of the biggest problems with the current setup are a lack of code compliance and space, as well as fire operations interfering with the town business being conducted upstairs.

Fumes from the trucks have been known to drift up into town hall, which has caused complaints. There have also been parking issues when firefighters respond to a call and leave their personal vehicles in the town hall lot.

Ultimately, the new station would give the department a dedicated facility with enough room to accommodate its operational needs and the needs of its firefighters, Fire Chief William Gouldsaid last week.

And in addition to being safer and code compliant, town officials say the new station would have bays for six vehicles as well as amenities such as separate locker rooms for men and women — there’s only one at the current station — as well as space for equipment designed to remove heavy carcinogens from gear.

Swanzeyhas two other fire stations — one covering East Swanzeyat 204 South Roadand one covering West Swanzeyat 34 Main St.— which would remain open if the plan is approved.

During Wednesday’s public hearing, a majority of those who spoke agreed with firefighters in preferring last year’s plan.

“Our town has gained status in the community. People are moving here, people want to build here … [the fire station] will make our town look more appealing and more adequate to live here and businesses to come here,” said resident Jane Johnson.

And several people argued that the cost difference between the two plans — both of which are based on a 20-year bond, Branley said Thursday morning — would be relatively small for the average taxpayer. For a property assessed at $200,000, the annual difference would be $6 ($62 vs. $68), according to the plan.

“We have this design, and now we’re arguing about $6,” said Tyke Frazier, fire captain of Swanzey’swest station.

“What do we ultimately save?”

Foley said the new fire station — as well as the department’s request for a new fire truck, which is also on this year’s March town meeting warrant — has been “kicked down the road” too many times.

“Unfortunately, for a lack of planning, lack of voter approval, we are asking for a new station and a new fire truck,” she said. “And I understand some approach to reducing the cost so we can get both, but the point is we need both, and we need them at the full cost, and that needs to somehow happen.”

But while resident Craig Stevensagreed the town needs a new fire station, he wasn’t sold on the price tag.

“Do we need a $3 million, $4 million station? No way. Can we get away with it being cheaper? Absolutely,” he said. “The taxpayers in this town cannot afford [to spend] $3 million, $4 million on a project.”

Others argued the more expensive proposal likely wouldn’t get approved by voters in March.

Resident Wally Smithsaid that though the $6 difference may not seem like much, it is for some town residents, such as people who are unemployed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And resident Steve Bittelsaid voters won’t look at the articles as a $6 difference; they’ll see it as a $3 million bond.

“I agree that’s incorrect, but that’s how they look at it,” he said, “so we need a compromise.”

Foley argued compromise is what the department has been doing for decades.

“If you look back at the history of this project, there have been a lot of compromises … And we as firefighters have accepted all of them,” she said. “But what is before you tonight, we can’t accept. There is no more compromise. What was presented to voters last year was compromise. Anything less is wrong, short-sighted and irresponsible.”

After the discussion, the selectboard also discussed Swanzey’s2021 operating budget proposal and warrant articles.

Voters can propose amendments to warrant articles at the upcoming deliberative session before voting for or against them on the annual town meeting ballot.Olivia Belangercan be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.

