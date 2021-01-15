Lafayette (LA) Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Fire

Katie Gagliano

The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.

(MCT)

Jan. 15—Lafayette firefighters are assessing damage and extinguishing lingering flames after a two-alarm blaze at the Life Storage facility on Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 2888 Northeast Evangeline Thruway at 5:23 p.m. and were able to bring the two-alarm fire under control after about 20 minutes. Approximately 30 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames as multiple storage units burned, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

Firefighters have determined at least 24 storage units were involved in the fire, he said.

