Family of 10 Escapes North Memphis (TN) House Fire

According to a report from WREG, two adults, eight children, and several pets escaped from a house fire early Friday morning in north Memphis, Tennessee.

Lieutenant Wayne Cooke of the Memphis (TN) Fire Department (MFD) said first responders arrived at the 1000 block of Romona Street at around 3:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke eminating from the home.

The family had already evacuated to safety before the MFD’s arrival.

The home sustained substantial damage. Fire investigators continue to determine what caused the fire.

