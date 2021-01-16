New Orleans (LA) Interim Fire Chief Gets Permanent Appointment

Jeff Adelson And Ramon Antonio Vargas

The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate

(MCT)

Jan. 15—Roman Nelson, interim superintendent of the New Orleans Fire Department, has been appointed to the post permanently, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday.

Nelson, a 23-year veteran of the department, has been an “integral part” of City Hall’s public safety team, Cantrell said.

Nelson was picked to lead the department temporarily in October upon the retirement of Tim McConnell, who had been in charge since 2013. At the time, Cantrell said McConnell’s long-term successor would be chosen after a search for candidates.

But on Friday, she said she didn’t look elsewhere because she found “absolutely what the city continues to need” in Nelson. “When you know what you need and you know what you have, it makes the decision really easy,” Cantrell said.

Firefighter union officials said Nelson, who was second in command under McConnell, could help ease tensions at an agency long been beset by conflict between management and rank-and-file members. Relations grew more strained last fall, as furloughs forced workers in all municipal departments to take one unpaid day off every two weeks.

The union said furloughs endangered public safety because they left fewer firefighters on the job, and the ones working sometimes had to travel longer distances to emergencies. Cantrell’s administration disputed that the community was left at risk.

While those furloughs are still in effect for roughly half the municipal workforce, Cantrell’s administration lifted them earlier this month for the Fire Department and other public safety agencies.

“The Fire Department had some rough times in 2020, and we’re still dealing with rough times in 2021. We know that this city and this Fire Department can bounce back,” said Nelson, whose subordinates must also navigate the front-line dangers of the coronavirus pandemic. “To the members of the fire department, I ask that you keep the faith. Keep your hearts and minds open as we work together to make this department stronger than ever, together.”

Union President Aaron Mischler said Nelson “has the potential to be one of our best superintendents yet.”

“We look forward to getting to work immediately with Chief Nelson to build our department back to prominence,” Mischler said. “Roman has all the attributes of a great leader, and we are proud to call him our superintendent.”

Nelson, a Brother Martin High School graduate, said he’ll be examining the department “from top to bottom” and developing plans for changes in the near future.

“We’ll be reviewing everything we do,” Nelson said. “One of the issues with the Fire Department in general is that it’s so steeped in tradition that change is hard.”

Nelson will be paid about $144,700 a year as chief, roughly $300 more than McConnell’s annual salary when he left.

___

(c)2021 The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate

Visit The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate at www.nola.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.