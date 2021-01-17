Park Service to Burn Big Debris Pile on Cumberland Island (GA)

CUMBERLAND ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The National Park Service says coastal Georgia residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they soon see smoke rising from Cumberland Island.

The agency that manages Georgia’s largest barrier island is preparing to burn a large pile of dried vegetation that’s being cleared as part of Cumberland Island’s fire management plan. The Park Service said in a news release that the debris pile covers about 2 acres (0.8 hectares). It plans to ignite the pile in the coming weeks.

Smoke will be visible for several days after the fire starts, the agency said, and the fire will be monitored continuously by Park Service firefighters.

Cumberland Island has more than 9,800 acres (3965 hectares) of federally designated wilderness, making it a popular outdoor tourist destination in coastal Georgia.