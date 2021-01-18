Names in the News: January 18, 2021

This bi-weekly series is dedicated to the latest promotions and other news within the fire service.

RANDY ROYAL was named the new chief of the Colorado Springs (CO) Fire Department (CSFD). Royal will replace outgoing CSFD chief Ted Collas, who will retire on March 5. He has served with the CSFD since 1987 and is currently its deputy chief of operations. Royal is a 42+-year emergency services veteran, with 28 of those years as a paramedic. He has served in a chief officer’s role for 16 years as well as a battalion chief, shift commander, and deputy chief.

THOMAS PINDER JR. accepted the job as the new chief of the Lincoln (AR) Fire Department (LFD) on January 4. Pinder has been division chief and fire marshal with the Schertz (TX) Fire Department since July 2018. He is a 22-year fire service veteran who became a volunteer junior firefighter at age 15, a part-time paid firefighter in 2001, and then a full-time member in 2002. He also served as a fire inspector/investigator with the Seguin (TX) Fire Department and a patrol deputy for the Guadalupe County (TX) Sheriff’s Office.

JAMES G. BONZANO II took over as the new chief of the Warren County (VA) Department of Fire and Rescue Services (WCDFRS) on January 4. He takes over the position from previous WCDFRS chief Richard Mabie, who retired on December 30 after leading the department for 25 years. Bonzano served with the Arlington County (VA) Fire Department for 35 years in various positions and was the department’s chief for the past two years before he retired in 2018.

FELIPE HERNANDEZ was announced as the new interim chief of the Rochester (NY) Fire Department (RFD). He will take over the position from current RFD chief Willie Jackson, who will retire at the end of February after 25 years with the department. Hernandez, currently the RFD’s executive deputy chief, will become the first Latino fire chief of a major city department in the state of New York. A 20-year RFD veteran, he will be the first Latino fire chief of a major city department for the state of New York.

TONY ROY was named the new chief of the DuBois (PA) Fire Department (DFD). He will succeed outgoing DFD chief Joe Mitchell. Roy is a 28-year member of the department, beginning his career at the J.E. DuBois Hose Company in 1993. Over that time, he has filled every position in the DFD ranks including captain, lieutenant, and now chief.

To feature yourself or a fellow member in “Names in the News,” please send an e-mail with the information (60-100 words) and a high-resolution photo of the member with the subject line “NITN” to [email protected].

ALSO

Names in the News: January 3, 2021

Names in the News: December 20, 2020

Names in the News: December 6, 2020