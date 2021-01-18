Phoenix (AZ) Firefighters Contain Two-Alarm Recycling Center Fire

Firefighters on scene of a second alarm recycling plant fire near 65th Ave & Buckeye. Crews have fire control but will be on scene an extended amount of time due to the size of the structure. pic.twitter.com/Uk9dCcbtVL — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) January 17, 2021

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine what sparked a second-alarm fire at a recycling center in Phoenix.

There were no reported injuries from Sunday morning’s blaze.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said smoke was reported coming from the commercial building about 10 a.m.

They said large bales of cardboard and recycled paper fueled the fire and enabled it to quickly spread through the building.

Firefighters mounted the roof and released trapped smoke through skylights as the quickly contained the blaze.

