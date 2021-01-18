One Killed, Two Injured in Malibu (CA) House Fire

Laura J. Nelson

One person was killed and two seriously injured in a two-alarm fire in Malibu that started at a home and spread into nearby brush, Los Angeles County fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to a two-story house on the 2100 block of Rambla Pacifico Street in Malibu at 3:33 a.m. Sunday, where a fire had consumed a significant portion of the house, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire spread into nearby brush, charring almost four acres, and moved downhill, propelled by winds of 10 to 15 mph. It threatened two nearby houses, officials said.

One person was found dead inside the home, which may have been rented on Airbnb, county fire department spokesman Sean Ferguson said in a televised interview with KCAL 9. Two adults were transported for treatment at a local hospital, one for burns, he said.

At the height of the fire, more than 200 firefighters and one water-dropping helicopter were fighting the blaze, officials said. Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading to nearby homes and had it fully contained at about 6 a.m., the city of Malibu said.

No firefighters were injured, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

