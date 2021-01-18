Firefighter Injured in Fall, 13 Residents Displaced in TX Multidwelling Fire

According to a report from KHOU, one firefighter from the Cy-Fair Fire Department (CFFD) was injured in a fall and two adults were treated for smoke inhalation after a two-alarm fire erupted in an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, Texas.

Fire officials said the incident occurred at a complex in the 6400 block of York Meadows Drive, near the intersection of Little York and Highway 6.

On arrival, CFFD crews reported smoke coming from an apartment room. Eight units were damaged, with seven of those being occupied. In total, 13 people were displaced.

2 adults suffered smoke inhalation and were evaluated by @cyfairfd EMS on-scene.



1 Firefighter was injured after a fall and was evaluated on-scene.



8 apt. units were affected. The @RedCrossTXGC is assisting displaced residents.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ @cyfairfd pic.twitter.com/v4jamoTmHZ — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) January 18, 2021 Cy-Fair Fire Department/Twitter

The injured firefighter who fell was treated at the scene.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

