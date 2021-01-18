Health & Safety

APS Radio: IAFF Resolutions and PFAS

APS Radio/YouTube

This episode discusses upcoming International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Resolutions focused on PFAS. Sean Mitchell from Nantucket Local 2509, Jason Burns from Fall River Local 1314, and Ron Glass from Orlando Local 1365 all discuss their resolutions that focus on the IAFF taking a pro-active approach to dealing with these toxic chemicals.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFO

IAFF: Revised Resolutions (PDF)

One-Pager quick review of IAFF Resolution 28 Info Sheet (PDF)

Comprehensive review of IAFF Resolution 28 Explanation (PDF)

