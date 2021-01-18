APS Radio: IAFF Resolutions and PFAS

This episode discusses upcoming International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Resolutions focused on PFAS. Sean Mitchell from Nantucket Local 2509, Jason Burns from Fall River Local 1314, and Ron Glass from Orlando Local 1365 all discuss their resolutions that focus on the IAFF taking a pro-active approach to dealing with these toxic chemicals.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFO
IAFF: Revised Resolutions (PDF)
One-Pager quick review of IAFF Resolution 28 Info Sheet (PDF)
Comprehensive review of IAFF Resolution 28 Explanation (PDF)
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Researcher Responds to Claims About PFAS, Firefighter PPE
It’s Time for Firefighters to Demand PFAS-Free PPE
Your Gear, Your Life: Firefighter PPE Toxins and What to Do About Them
ALSO