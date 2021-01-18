Oshkosh Airport Products Introduces Upgraded Features on Oshkosh Striker ARFF Vehicle

Oshkosh Airport Products, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) Company, announced today that the company has introduced an upgraded Oshkosh® Striker® ARFF vehicle featuring an optimized cockpit, updated body styling, and advanced mobility, speed, and precision. Vehicle enhancements include a new ergonomic cockpit layout for an enhanced driver experience, and innovative technology systems for 4×4, 6×6, and 8×8 packages. While retaining all of its remarkable legacy features, the new Oshkosh Striker ARFF vehicle maximizes innovation in the runway response industry.



“The unveiling of our new Striker vehicle is a culmination of years of gathering voice of customer feedback to learn what product features best meet our customers’ needs,” said Jack Bermingham, business unit director of Oshkosh Airport Products. “The newly optimized features represent innovative technology enhancing comfort, efficiency, and firefighter safety with thoughtful placement of buttons, color-coded controls, and functionality that allows the operator to focus on the task at hand.”



Features of the new Oshkosh Striker ARFF vehicle include:



Optimized Cockpit



• Modular cab design with ergonomic control placement

• Spacious cab seating for up to 5 firefighters

• Increased forward visibility

• Updated Oshkosh Command Zone™ software with diagnostic support

• Oshkosh C.A.R.E™ Clean Options

• Bus-style doors



Unparalleled Performance and Safety



• Oshkosh TAK-4® all-wheel independent suspension

• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

• Side Curtain Airbags

• 360-degree Camera

• Enhanced visibility



Innovative Fire Suppression



• Oshkosh power divider allows for pump and roll in any condition

• Snozzle® HRET available in 50’ or 65’

• Oshkosh K-Factor system which rapidly displays the position of the Snozzle’s piercing tip to the fuselage, eliminating depth perception issues to maximize precision

• ECO EFP™ system for easy measurement of foam percentages from every discharge on the vehicle, without discharging foam. Available with standard pressure, ultra-high pressure, CAFS, and NOVEC 1230



“During the design process for the new Striker vehicle, we evaluated feedback from customers around the globe and identified areas that could be improved with regard to cockpit layout and the incorporation of new technology,” said Jason Shively, director of engineering for Oshkosh Airport Products. “With this ARFF vehicle, customers get the mobility, speed, and reliability they’ve come to expect, with the essential visibility, comfort, ergonomic, and safety features our team identified as crucial areas for vehicle enhancements.”



Aircraft rescue firefighters are welcome to experience the new Striker ARFF vehicle on Oshkosh Airport Products’ website and social media pages. To learn more, visit www.oshkoshairport.com.