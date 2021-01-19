Firefighters Hurt Battling Hamden (CT) Kitchen Fire

Leah Brennan

Connecticut Post, Bridgeport

(MCT)

Jan. 17—HAMDEN — Fire officials responded to a kitchen fire at an apartment on Kaye Vue Drive early Sunday as smoke wafted from a doorway, according to a fire department statement.

Firefighters, who arrived at the scene at about 3:03 a.m., put out a blaze on a stove, according to a fire department statement. Two firefighters “received minor injuries and were treated at the scene,” the statement said.

“Fire damage was contained to the kitchen area, with smoke damage throughout the unit of a four-story apartment building,” the statement said. “The fire crews checked for extension and ventilated the unit.”

The blaze stemmed from a pot, which contained oil, that was left on a burner when a resident temporarily left the kitchen, the statement said. After a smoke detector sounded, a parent woke up “and found that the oil had boiled over and ignited,” the statement said. She tried to use water to contain the flame, but that action extended the fire, the statement said.

The Red Cross helped three residents relocate after the fire, according to the statement.

The Hamden Fire Department advises residents to stay in the kitchen while they are frying, boiling, grilling or broiling food, and to turn off the stove or oven if you leave the room.

If a small grease fire occurs on a stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner, the fire department said. Call 911 if the flames are not extinguished, and exit the home immediately.

(c)2021 the Connecticut Post (Bridgeport, Conn.)

Visit the Connecticut Post (Bridgeport, Conn.) at www.ctpost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.