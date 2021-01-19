Two People Listed as Trauma Alerts After Semi Crash, Fuel Spill in FL

According to a report from WTSP, Pasco (FL) Fire Rescue (PFR) said two people were listed as trauma alerts after a freezer semi-truck and another truck crashed on State Road 54 at Oak Grove Boulevard in Wesley Chapel Tuesday morning.
PFR firefighters also said there is a small fuel spill at the crash.
PFR officials said that there will be delays along SR-54 near Oak Grove Boulevard in Wesley Chapel, and ask drivers to clear the way for first responders.
