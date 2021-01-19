Two People Listed as Trauma Alerts After Semi Crash, Fuel Spill in FL

According to a report from WTSP, Pasco (FL) Fire Rescue (PFR) said two people were listed as trauma alerts after a freezer semi-truck and another truck crashed on State Road 54 at Oak Grove Boulevard in Wesley Chapel Tuesday morning.

#TRAFFIC ALERT | WESLEY CHAPEL | SR 54 @ OAK GROVE | We are on the scene of a serious traffic crash involving a freezer truck rollover and truck. Two patients have been listed as trauma alerts and there is a small fuel spill. Expect delays in the area and #MoveOver for responders pic.twitter.com/ldCFOPBRS3 — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) January 19, 2021 Pasco Fire Rescue/Twitter

PFR firefighters also said there is a small fuel spill at the crash.

PFR officials said that there will be delays along SR-54 near Oak Grove Boulevard in Wesley Chapel, and ask drivers to clear the way for first responders.

