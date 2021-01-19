TN Fire Chief Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A fire chief in Tennessee has passed away after contracting the coronavirus while on the job, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Chief Ronald “Ronnie” Gene Spitzer, while on-duty with the Rocky Top (TN) Fire Department , responded to a medical call on December 11, 2020 with another firefighter. It was determined later that the patient had COVID-19. He and the firefighter both contracted the virus. Chief Ronald “Ronnie” Gene Spitzer passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from the disease.

Chief Spitzer was 65 years old and had 47 years of service.