El Paso (TX) Firefighter Injured After Crash at Traffic Accident

Daniel Borunda

El Paso Times

(MCT)

An El Paso firefighter was injured Monday night when a vehicle crashed while passing emergency crews at a traffic accident scene on Loop 375 on the East Side, officials said.

The crash occurred before 8 p.m.as El Pasopolice and firefighters were treating victims and investigating a rollover crash on Loop 375near Iron Medics Drive, police said.

As rescuers were working, a firefighter was struck by debris when a speeding vehicle passed through the scene and crashed into a pole, the police and fire departments said in tweets.

The firefighter received minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, the Fire Departmentsaid. The driver was detained by police.

The driver’s name and other details were not immediately available.

More: ‘He wanted joy and happiness for everybody’: Retired El Paso fire lieutenant dies of COVID-19

Police remind drivers that Texaslaw requires motorists to move over a lane, if possible, or slow down 20 mph below the speed limit when passing a vehicle with flashing emergency lights that is stopped on the side of the road. The law applies to police and fire vehicles, ambulances and tow trucks.

Daniel Borundamay be reached at 915-546-6102; [email protected]; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

February 2020: Tip leads to arrest of woman accused in hit-and-run that injured El Pasofirefighter

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Pasofirefighter injured after crash at Loop 375traffic accident scene

___

(c)2021 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.