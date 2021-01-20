One Killed, 14 Injured in Fire at Berlin Care Home

dpa, Berlin

(MCT)

Jan. 20—BERLIN — A fire at a care home in Berlin has killed one person and left 14 injured, the fire brigade said, with the cause of the blaze still unknown as of early Wednesday.

The dead body could not be immediately identified: “The body was completely charred,” a fire department spokesman said.

The facility had been evacuated for the time being after the fire on Tuesday evening, according to police — about 15 people affected were cared for by an emergency chaplain after the shock.

About 140 rescue workers were on duty.

Three people were injured severely, while 10 were injured slightly, the fire brigade initially said on Tuesday.

The fire was under control, and some 140 fire fighters had been deployed.

One room at the care home was completely burnt out, a spokesperson said.

Care home residents had difficulties evacuating the building due to the thick smoke.

___

(c)2021 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)

Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Fires in Hospitals and Nursing Homes: Be Prepared for the Unexpected