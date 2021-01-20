IN Firefighter Injured in Fire Apparatus Rollover

Kraig Younts

Greensburg Daily News, Ind.

(TNS)

Jan. 19—RIPLEY COUNTY — On Tuesday, Jan. 19 at approximately 6:15 a.m., Ripley County Communications received a report of a vehicle rollover crash involving a fire truck.

The crash occurred on Brownstown Road west of the intersection with County Road 750 W.

Driver: Ralph F. Meyer, 68, Napoleon Fire Department member, of Greensburg.

Witness: Roger Volk, Millhousen Fire Department.

Meyer stated he was traveling west on Brownstown Road performing fire department duties. Specifically he was operating a Fire Department 2001 Freightliner water tanker, bringing water to a working structure fire.

Just west of County Road 750 West he met an oncoming Millhousen Fire Department tanker truck heading east on Brownstown Road.

Meyer said the lights from the oncoming vehicle obscured his vision. This caused him to drive off the road edge on the right. That is when Meyer lost control of the tanker and it rolled then came to rest in the road on it’s side.

Meyer was transported to Margaret Mary Health emergency room in Batesville for treatment of injuries received during the crash.

Towing and cleanup of the tanker was performed by TDS of Newpoint per the request of the vehicle’s owner.

Emergency services personnel responding to the scene included the Ripley County Sheriff, Napoleon Fire, Millhousen Fire, Ripley County EMS and paramedic.

Corporal Rob Bradley is the investigating Officer. — Information provided by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office

(c)2021 the Greensburg Daily News (Greensburg, Ind.)

Visit the Greensburg Daily News (Greensburg, Ind.) at www.greensburgdailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.