Pawtucket (RI) Crews Respond to Late-Night House Fire, Family Displaced

According to a report from WPRI, Pawtucket (RI) Fire Department crews were dispatched to a house fire just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Booth Avenue. Two adults and two children were forced to evacuate.

After arrival, damage to the home was visible and smoke was seen still airing out of the structure.

No word on any injuries or what may have caused it. The fire’s cause is currently under investigation.

