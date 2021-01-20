Humpday Hangout: Mahlon Mitchell

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, hosts Frank Ricci and P.J. Norwood talk to Mahlon Mitchell, candidate for IAFF General President.

You can learn more about Mahlon in the video below.

Mahlon Mitchell/YouTube

Frank and P.J. will also be speaking to Jason Burns and Sean Mitchell about forever chemicals in firefighter PPE and IAFF Resolution 28, which will be heard at the upcoming convention.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern or watch this space for the discussion.

ALSO

Humpday Hangout: Greg Markley

Humpday Hangout: Jake Lemonda

Humpday Hangout: It’s Not Easy Being Small

Humpday Hangout: The Role of the Safety Officer