Linglestown (PA) Fire Company Takes Delivery of KME Midmount Platform

KME® Fire Apparatus, a subsidiary of REV Group®, and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce that Linglestown Fire Company has taken delivery of a KME aerial. KME’s authorized dealer Fire & Rescue Products will provide the Lower Paxton Township with a new 102’ Midmount Platform AerialCat™.

The new 102’ Midmount Platform is built on KME’s Severe Service™ X-MFD cab and will serve the Linglestown Fire Company #1 – Station 35 located near Harrisburg, PA, and replace their 2000 KME 95’ Midmount Platform.

“KME appreciates the opportunity to continue to serve the Linglestown Fire Company and we value the trust they have placed in our apparatus and our dealer, Fire & Rescue Products,” said Chris McClung, Director of Sales for KME. “Crew safety, reliability, and maneuverability are top priorities for the Linglestown Fire Company, and we are delighted to provide them the aerial that they need.”

Features include:

KME 100” Severe Service X-MFD cab

Hendrickson STEERTEK™ NXT front axle

Cummins X15 600 HP engine

Allison 4000 EVS™ transmission

Waterous S100 2,000 GPM single stage pump

300-gallon water tank

-12 degree to 80-degree elevation range with the platform

Unrestricted 2,000 GPM waterway rating

“The Linglestown Fire Company is a proactive department that relies on KME’s customization and creativity. Being able to provide 250 cubic feet of space coupled with a full 205’ ladder arrangement is second to none,” said John Niebauer, Owner of Fire & Rescue Products. “We appreciate them seeing the value of purchasing locally and the outstanding service our team provides.”

For more information on this unit, contact Tim Besser at [email protected] or locate your KME dealer at http://kmefire.com/support/dealer-locator.