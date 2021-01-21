Man Dies After IN House Fire

James D. Wolf Jr.

Pharos-Tribune, Logansport, Ind.

(MCT)

Jan. 20—One man died late Tuesday night after a fire engulfed the concrete block house at 426 W. Market Street.

The call for the fire came in about 9:37 p.m. and firefighters arrived to the house as it was fully engulfed with flames.

Logansport Fire Chief Rick Bair said they found the woman, 72, on the back porch upon arrival, and she was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital immediately. She advised that her husband was still in the residence.

Bair said they located him in a second floor bathroom toward the back of the house, and he was unresponsive but not badly burned.

“There was very little fire damage where he was, just smoke damage,” said Bair.

The man, 76, died at the hospital from his injuries. The female occupant was treated and released, according to an official statement from Bair. The names of the occupants are being withheld until family can be notified.

State Fire Marshal’s office investigated with the city’s fire and police departments and ruled that the fire’s cause is unknown, but they can’t rule out the possibility of an electrical cause.

Initial calls from dispatch said a radiator could be the cause, but the investigation didn’t confirm that.

An aerial truck was called out to the scene. Witnesses said they saw the front porch on fire and then the house engulfed.

The state fire marshal was called in and will likely start an investigation on Wednesday morning.

The firefighters originally heard the man was in the front of the house where the fire was the worst and forced down the door to find him. They found him on the secondary search when they went upstairs.

Some dogs found in the house were put into the garage for safety. Police and firefighters didn’t have a number on how many dogs.

Firefighters were continuing to put out flare-ups as of 11 p.m. and expected to be there until early morning looking for hot spots in the house and making sure the fire didn’t restart.

After firefighters subdued the fire and were putting out flare-ups around the house, a snow came down hard, creating almost whiteout conditions for a few minutes before bitter winds cut through the area.

Next to the house, a flag on a pole waved in the breeze, unharmed.

However, the house was full of broken windows and charred areas around the window frames.

Investigators found the house had no working smoke detectors.

The Logansport Fire Department can provide smoke detectors and assistance installing them, and residents can contact them at 574-753-3102.

___

(c)2021 the Pharos-Tribune (Logansport, Ind.)

Visit the Pharos-Tribune (Logansport, Ind.) at www.pharostribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.