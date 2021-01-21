Fire at Former Oscar Mayer Headquarters Under Investigation

Jeff Richgels

Jan. 20—A fire Tuesday night at the former Oscar Mayer headquarters on the East Side is under investigation, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Engine Co. 10 was dispatched at 9:16 p.m. to the building at 910 Oscar Ave to investigate a commercial fire alarm and arrived at 9:23 p.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

Arriving firefighters smelled smoke and upgraded the call to a full structure fire response — adding additional engine and ladder companies, a medic unit, and Command Car 31 to the call, Schuster said.

A security guard located the fire on the sixth floor and emptied three fire extinguishers attempting to put out the blaze. Engine Co. 10 extinguished the remaining fire with their water can extinguishers, Schuster said.

The security guard was evaluated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries, Schuster said.

The Maple Bluff Fire Department assisted with ventilation as several fans were needed to clear the property of smoke.

