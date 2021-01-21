Drawn by Fire: Recliner Slugs

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

Passion is a power thing! When combined with motivation, it can move mountains and blaze the skies—it can, and has, literally changed the world. However, passion can be fragile when not supported by those who do not share your desire to continually learn and improve. The ones who consistently drag their feet, complain, back-stab, and undermine your efforts can be an anchor on your motivation to push forward. It takes hard work; it takes leading by example; it takes relentless perseverance; and it takes showing the way, even when it appears no one is looking (they’re watching, trust me). Don’t allow those who drag behind to extinguish your flame of passion!

STAY FIRED UP, and don’t let the recliner slugs suck you into the sofa!

