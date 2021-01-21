Training Minutes: Vent-Enter-Search

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Mike Ciampo reviews tips for performing vent-enter-search (VES) operations, including accessing and entering a window and search techniques.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies.

