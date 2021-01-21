Firefighting, Photos

Photos: Chicago Firefighters Respond to Fatal Fire

Chicago firefighters amidst charred remains of a home

A residential fire this afternoon claimed the lives of two people in the city of Chicago. Fire photographer Tim Olk had photos of Chicago (IL) Fire Department members working at the scene.

Firefighters responded to a 2-11 alarm at 512 North Lawler, according to the department’s Twitter account. One person, an adult male, was injured jumping from the flames and was transported.

Two people died in the fire, an adult male and adult female. There was a partial collapse at the scene. Photos show firefighters working from an exposure to protect those homes from fire extension.

Chicago firefighter work from an exposure building
Chicago fire officer and firefighters on aerial at fire scene
Firefighters working from a bucket at a fatal Chicago fire
Chicago Fire Department members on a tower ladder at a double-fatal fire
Chicago firefighter with mask
Chicago Fire Department tower ladder with members operating at house fire
Chicago firefighters partly enveloped by smoke in a tower ladder bucket
Chicago firefighters flow water from the tower ladder into a home
Chicago firefighters in the foreground with charred remains of a home in the background
Chicago firefighters operate from an exposure dwelling to protect it from fire extension
Charred residence next to exposure building
Chicago tower ladder extended to home
Rainbow over Chicago firefighters on the ground and on tower ladder
Chicago Fire Department medic


More from Tim: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

