Photos: Chicago Firefighters Respond to Fatal Fire

A residential fire this afternoon claimed the lives of two people in the city of Chicago. Fire photographer Tim Olk had photos of Chicago (IL) Fire Department members working at the scene.

Firefighters responded to a 2-11 alarm at 512 North Lawler, according to the department’s Twitter account. One person, an adult male, was injured jumping from the flames and was transported.

Two people died in the fire, an adult male and adult female. There was a partial collapse at the scene. Photos show firefighters working from an exposure to protect those homes from fire extension.



More from Tim: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

MORE TIM OLK

Photos: Four Hurt in Chicago Fire That Burns Two Buildings

Photos: Chicago Firefighters Respond to 4-11 Alarm Fire

Photos: Chicago Firefighters Control Fire in Vacant Building

Chicago Firefighters Make Dramatic Rescues at Structure Fire