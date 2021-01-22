Man, 56, Killed by Fire in His Queens (NY) Home

Rocco Parascandola
New York Daily News
(TNS)
A 56-year-old man was killed by a fire in his Queens home, authorities said Thursday.
The blaze broke out on the second floor of a house on 148th Ave. near 258th St. in Rosedale about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.
By the time firefighters reached the victim he was unconscious and unresponsive. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
The fire was brought under control at 12:36 a.m., the FDNY said.
Three residents escaped the blaze uninjured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
