Man, 56, Killed by Fire in His Queens (NY) Home

Rocco Parascandola

New York Daily News

(TNS)

A 56-year-old man was killed by a fire in his Queens home, authorities said Thursday.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of a house on 148th Ave. near 258th St. in Rosedale about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

By the time firefighters reached the victim he was unconscious and unresponsive. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The fire was brought under control at 12:36 a.m., the FDNY said.

Three residents escaped the blaze uninjured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

