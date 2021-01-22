Evacuations Lifted After WA Potato Factory Fire Prompts Ammonia Explosion Fears

According to a report from KHQ, the Grant County (WA) Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuations after a Level 3 evacuation (“Get out now!”) order was given for all areas west of Road U-SE and south of SR170 in Warden, Washington, because of the possible risk of an ammonia tank exploding.
The fire broke out at the Washington Potato Processing Plant Thursday night because of a malfunctioning dehydration unit. Firefighters from districts 4 (Warden), 5 (Moses Lake rural), Royal Slope, and Adams 5 (Othello) were on scene initially.
After seeing the threat of a nearby ammonia tank, all responders retreated to a safe distance and gave the evacuation notice.
Law enforcement officers then went door-to-door to notify persons in the Level 3 area.
No injuries have been reported from the fire.
