Evacuations Lifted After WA Potato Factory Fire Prompts Ammonia Explosion Fears

According to a report from KHQ, the Grant County (WA) Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuations after a Level 3 evacuation (“Get out now!”) order was given for all areas west of Road U-SE and south of SR170 in Warden, Washington, because of the possible risk of an ammonia tank exploding.

Warden Police and several fire agencies on the scene of a commercial structure fire at Washington Potato in Warden. Early reports of no injuries. pic.twitter.com/S7tQ3hPwVb — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) January 22, 2021 Grant County (WA) Sherriff/Twitter

The fire broke out at the Washington Potato Processing Plant Thursday night because of a malfunctioning dehydration unit. Firefighters from districts 4 (Warden), 5 (Moses Lake rural), Royal Slope, and Adams 5 (Othello) were on scene initially.

After seeing the threat of a nearby ammonia tank, all responders retreated to a safe distance and gave the evacuation notice.

Law enforcement officers then went door-to-door to notify persons in the Level 3 area.

No injuries have been reported from the fire.

