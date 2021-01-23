New Fire Chief Named for Atlanta (GA) Fire Rescue

Rod Smith has been named the new fire chief for the Atlanta (GA) Fire Rescue Department.

According to the department’s social media, Smith’s appoint comes in the wake of the retirement of Fire Chief Randall Slaughter, who retired after 30 years of service.

We would like to announce the newly appointed Fire Chief of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, Rod Smith. This comes after the retirement of former Fire Chief, Randall Slaughter, who has retired after 30 yrs of service to our great city. More details to follow in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/gnofyUW9Tv — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) January 21, 2021

According to his fire department biography, Chief Smith has 24 years of fire service experience with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and served as the Deputy Chief of Technical Services.

Chief Smith extensive knowledge and training in numerous aspects of the fire service, to include structural and aircraft rescue and firefighting, technical rescue, hazardous materials, administration and personnel management, public education and relations, research and development, strategic planning, Emergency Medical Service, executive development and Homeland Security.

Chief Smith has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Morehouse College and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from Columbus State University.