Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Baltimore (MD) Shopping Center Fire

Since 10pm, #BCFD continue to battle 3-alarm fire at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center. Heavy smoke remains visible from at least two stores. As firefighters continue to put the fire out, the cause remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/buMCys3hS4 — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 24, 2021

Alison Knezevich

The Baltimore Sun

(MCT)

A three-alarm fire broke out Saturday night at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center, spreading to multiple businesses there.

It was the second major fire at the West Baltimore shopping center in just over a year.

No injuries were reported Saturday night, and it was too soon to determine the cause, officials said.

Firefighters got the call shortly after 10 p.m., said Assistant Chief Roman Clark of the city fire department. They encountered heavy smoke and flames showing through the roof when they arrived.

The fire involved “approximately five buildings,” and was contained to that area late Saturday, Clark said.

He added that firefighters were encountering problems with water pressure while fighting the blaze.

Baltimore County’s fire department assisted city firefighters.

City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett visited the fire scene Saturday night. He said he was thankful that no one was injured, but worried for the business owners, who have also been affected by the pandemic.

“It’s extremely unfortunate that this occurring again in such a short period of time,” Burnett said.

In November 2019, a fire gutted part of the center, damaging 10 businesses.

That fire began in the roof above the kitchen of the Lake Trout restaurant and was fueled by a natural gas line that was ruptured when the roof collapsed, officials said after an investigation.

___

(c)2021 The Baltimore Sun

Visit The Baltimore Sun at www.baltimoresun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.