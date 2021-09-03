AEV® Appoints American Response Vehicles as Exclusive Dealer for Wisconsin

WEST JEFFERSON, NC – September 2, 2021 – American Emergency Vehicles® (AEV), the nation’s top selling brand of ambulances*, announces the appointment of American Response Vehicles (ARV) as its exclusive dealer for the state of Wisconsin. ARV is authorized to sell and service the complete portfolio of AEV® Type I, II, III and Medium-Duty emergency vehicles for the state.

ARV has been representing the AEV brand with distinction since 2003, providing sales and service across Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Indiana and now Wisconsin. ARV’s services include authorized warranty repairs, preventative maintenance, custom graphics and wrapping, with onsite and mobile service capabilities.

“The ARV team is proud to represent the AEV ambulance brand and we look forward to bringing our knowledge and passion to EMS providers across Wisconsin,” said Ned Clifton, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, American Response Vehicles.

“AEV has worked closely with American Response Vehicles for over two decades. The ARV team has a deep understanding of the AEV brand and has consistently brought their expertise and dedication to each market they serve,” said Randy Barr, Director of Sales, AEV.

For more information, visit https://www.aev.com and https://arvambulance.com/

*Based on 2019 data from SpecialtyResearch.net.

About Halcore Group, Inc

AEV® is a brand of Halcore Group, Inc, which is a subsidiary of REV Group, and is the best-selling ambulance brand in the U.S., building nearly one quarter of the ambulances on the market today. AEV builds the industry’s broadest range of ambulances, each one made with the hands-on American craftsmanship of a highly experienced and skilled team. AEV manufactures its full line of Type I, Type II, Type III and Medium-Duty ambulances in Jefferson, NC, at a bright, pristine factory set among the Blue Ridge Mountains. AEV’s rigorous, LEAN manufacturing processes and engineering innovation achieve superior quality and value, while meeting the unique specifications of emergency departments around the country. Its nationwide network of dealers provides service and support to customers before and long after the sale. AEV is The American-Crafted Experience™. To learn more, visit aev.com.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG