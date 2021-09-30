Ahmeek Village (MI) Fire Department Uses Crowd Funding to Help Pay for Fire Apparatus

Ahmeek Fire Department is supplementing a United States Department of Homeland Security grant through GoFundMe to purchase a fire truck, reports Keweenaw Report.

The fire department posted to GoFundMe, “Last summer, we received a FEMA grant for a new rescue truck, totaling $173,000.00. We are $45,000 short of the total purchase price. This new vehicle is replacing a 1985 pickup truck that is a mechanical nightmare and unsafe. The rescue truck will carry a vast array of rescue equipment for various types of emergencies and it will respond throughout the region when requested.”