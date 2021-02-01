Asheville (NC) Fire Truck Overturns

Firefighters know first hand that seatbelts save lives. So thankful that our firefighters were wearing their seatbelts Saturday night during a tragic wreck and are now recovering. #NCFire #avlnews pic.twitter.com/jU72onp8T7 — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) February 1, 2021

Firefighters with the Asheville (NC) Fire Department were involved in an accident that caused the apparatus they were traveling in to flip over.

WSPA reported that members of Ladder 11 were involved in a crash but that all members were checked out at the hospital and released.

According to WYFF 4, the fire truck was traveling westbound on I-26 when it tried to avoid something in the roadway and swerved, causing the rig to overturn in the eastbound lane and crash into a guardrail.

This fire apparatus crash was one of several over the weekend, including an apparatus rollover in Henrico County, Virginia, and a tanker rollover in Texas.