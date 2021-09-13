Bullard Introduces Lightweight UST-LW Fire Helmet

LEXINGTON, KY – September 13, 2021 – Bullard, the 123-year-old company known for its invention of the hard hat, introduced today its new UST-LW™ fire helmet. The UST-LW helmet features an advanced fiberglass composite material which reduces helmet weight by up to 10oz, depending on specific configuration. This reduction in weight has been achieved while maintaining the high standards of safety, toughness, and protection on which Bullard customers rely.

In addition to its reduced weight, Bullard’s UST-LW fire helmet includes a cotton ratchet cover, which has been developed with both durability and cleanability in mind. A traditional leather ratchet is also available, and the helmet is being offered in a range of stunning, super matte colors.

“Firefighters are some of the toughest people out there, and they need equipment just as tough as they are, to keep them safe while they’re in the line of duty,” said Wells Bullard, President and CEO of Bullard. “We are focused on protecting firefighters and helping them to go home safely at the end of their shift. Bullard’s new Lightweight UST fire helmet offers firefighters a greater level of on-the-job comfort – while still giving them the high level of protection they need, and the traditional style they want.”

All Bullard UST/USTM Series fire helmets are resistant to chemical attack, remain stable at extreme temperatures, and feature a dual-purpose CFC-free urethane foam impact liner which provides heat insulation and superior impact and penetration protection. Bullard UST/USTM fire helmets are equipped with the U-Fit system, offering 36 custom comfort settings, and meet and exceed the NFPA 1971, Standard on Protective Ensemble for Structural Fire Fighting and Proximity Firefighting.

Additional information about Bullard’s UST-LW fire helmet, described as being so light, firefighters may forget they’re wearing it, is available here.

About Bullard

Founded in 1898, Bullard is a leading manufacturer of high-quality personal protective equipment and systems that are marketed worldwide. The company is a fifth-generation family-owned enterprise, highly respected for its invention of the hard hat in 1919. Today, Bullard’s product lines include hard hats, thermal imagers, firefighter and rescue helmets, supplied air respirators, powered air-purifying respirators, and air quality equipment.

More information about Bullard is available here.

###