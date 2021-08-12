Cambridge Fire Department Accepts Delivery of a Pierce Ascendant Aerial Tower with Idle Reduction Technology

The Cambridge Fire Department in Massachusetts has taken delivery of a Pierce Ascendant 100’ Heavy-Duty Aerial Tower with Idle Reduction Technology and TAK-4® T3.



APPLETON, Wis. (August 12, 2021) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced today that the Cambridge Fire Department in Massachusetts has taken delivery of a Pierce Ascendant® 100’ Heavy-Duty Aerial Tower with mid-mount configuration on a Velocity® custom chassis. Sold through Pierce dealer, Allegiance Fire and Rescue, the new fire truck will replace aging apparatus and will support the city’s sustainability initiatives with leading-edge Idle Reduction Technology and TAK-4® T3 Independent Rear Suspension for added control and stability.



“The City of Cambridge is an old city and densely populated with streets that are narrow and demand a tight turning radius,” said Gerard Mahoney, chief of the Cambridge Fire Department. “Several of our firehouses were built for horse-drawn fire apparatus, and it is now a challenge to design fire trucks with the constraints of such narrow doorways. I was impressed with the outrigger design and that we were able to shorten the length of the new rig, compared to the apparatus it will replace that was built in 2002.”



Cambridge Fire Department’s new Ascendant 100’ Heavy-Duty Aerial Tower features:

Velocity custom chassis

Idle Reduction Technology incorporating high-performance lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, and auto-start with the Command Zone™ Advanced Electronics System

100’ heavy-duty steel tower with mid-mount configuration

TAK-4 T3 Independent Rear Suspension

Cummins X12 450 hp engine

Allison 4000 Series transmission

Hot-dipped galvanized frame rails and substructures

12-volt lighting with integrated power system

Customized body compartmentation

Chief Mahoney added, “The City of Cambridge places a lot of emphasis on green technology and efforts to improve the environment, which made placing Idle Reduction Technology on our new fire apparatus the optimal choice. As a Green Community, the city has introduced 25 hybrid vehicles into the fleet to date, and also added municipal electric vehicles and many electric vehicle charging stations.”



The Cambridge Fire Department is approximately 300 personnel strong with an annual call volume of nearly 15,000. The new aerial tower will go into service in early August 2021.



“The Cambridge Fire Department has been a Pierce customer for over 30 years, and we are grateful for their collaboration and the confidence they’ve placed in our Allegiance Fire and Rescue team,” said Jeff Fournier, president of Allegiance Fire and Rescue. “Over the years, we’ve discussed how reduced fire truck emissions could support the city’s sustainability goals, and it is gratifying to see this innovative new aerial fire apparatus go into service. I’m confident its features and performance will exceed expectations as our team remains committed to continuing to provide dedicated service.”

For a comprehensive review of Pierce’s Ascendant Class of Aerials, visit www.piercemfg.com for specs, video, and images.