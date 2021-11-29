City of Rancho Cucamonga (CA) Purchases Electric Fire Truck

Rancho Cucamonga Fire District announces they have purchased a Rosenbauer RT electric fire truck.

Rosenbauer is the world’s leading manufacturer of firefighting vehicles and equipment. The RT is the first fire truck to incorporate an all-electric drivetrain that eliminates the engine, transmission, and drivelines typically found in a traditional apparatus.

The RT was purchased through Velocity Fire Equipment & Sales, which represents Rosenbauer in Southern California, Nevada and Arizona. Rancho Cucamonga now joins the Los Angeles City Fire Department (LAFD), who was the first department in North America to purchase an all-electric fire truck. LAFD will place their RT in service early next year. Worldwide, there are three RT’s in service; Berlin, Amsterdam and Dubai.

Rancho Cucamonga Fire District’s relationship with Rosenbauer started in 2015 with the purchase of a Rosenbauer 100’ Viper Tractor Drawn Aerial. Additionally, Rancho Cucamonga has purchased a Rosenbauer Custom Pumper and a Heavy-Duty Rescue.

“The RT is North America’s first all-electric apparatus and boasts a high level of safety, excellent driving dynamics and maneuverability, innovative safety features, and is fully networked,” said Todd McBride, RT Sales and Marketing Manager for Rosenbauer America. “These features and more make the RT the most modern emergency vehicle on the market and sets an entirely new standard within the fire industry.”

Rancho Cucamonga’s Rosenbauer RT fire truck will feature:

· 1500 GPM Rosenbauer pump

· 550-gallon water tank

· Revolutionary Open Crew Cab with Command Center

· (2) 66 kW hour batteries – 132 kW total with a Backup Diesel Range Extender for uninterrupted extended operations

· Adjustable height suspension including off-road mode and flood mode that allows the vehicle to operate in up to 3 feet of flood waters

· All Wheel Drive & All Wheel Steering – including counter steering and crab steering mode

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District is taking active steps towards a sustainable future by becoming one of the first agencies in California to purchase an electric fire engine.” said Fire Chief Ivan Rojer with the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District. “As the City updates its General Plan, the Fire District is committed to contributing to a healthier community by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and embracing clean vehicle technology. This fire engine supports the City Council’s vision to build on our success as a world class community, to create an equitable, sustainable, and vibrant city, rich in opportunity for all to thrive.”

Environmental benefits of the RT include:

Electric and long-lasting – The RT has a charging capacity of up to 150 kW, which means that the built-in batteries can be recharged quickly. Short-range operations are not a problem, even when used frequently in large metropolitan cities. Due to the built-in range extender, the RT can extend its electrical driving range and pumping operations. The range extender comprises of a small diesel engine powering a large generator, without any limitations.

Reduced emissions – The RT’s electric drive is not only extremely powerful, but also noise emission-free. This greatly reduces the noise level at the scene of the emergency, making it easier for the crew to communicate, reducing stress, and benefiting nearby residents.

Flexible and versatile vehicle – The RT is conceived as a multipurpose vehicle, a pumper first and foremost, a connected mobile command unit, and a vehicle for assistance in wildland fires. This in part due to its adjustable ride height and crew cabin concept with its rotating front seats.

To learn more about the Rosenbauer RT, visit https://www.rosenbauer.com/en/int/rosenbauer-world/vehicles/municipal-vehicles/rt