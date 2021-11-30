Classic Fire + Life Safety Commemorates First Day of Business United Under New Name, Colors, and Operating Systems

FCFP and Classic Fire Protection now operate as one

London, Ont./Toronto, Nov. 30, 2021 – The fire and life safety professionals at FCFP and Classic Fire Protection will now operate as one team, united under their new banner, Classic Fire + Life Safety. Progressively operating as one team since July, the two companies made the official switch yesterday to their new name, colours and operating systems.

“We have finally arrived at this milestone, and I can’t help but express my own personal excitement and confidence in our team’s future,” says Francois Godin, CEO of Classic Fire + Life Safety. “We’re a people-first company and I couldn’t be prouder of the team and what we’ve achieved together thus far. The best is yet to come.”

The company inaugurated yesterday its new organizational chart and internal operating systems as well as the rollout of its new brand with new uniforms, company vehicles, social media pages, website and other corporate materials for its staff of fire and life safety professionals. The full transition to the new branding is expected to be completed by March 2022.

“We have been working hard for the past few months to get to this point,” says Randy Bird, president of Classic Fire + Life Safety. “A new day has dawned for our company and we are eager to introduce our expanded line-up of services and new, united brand to the marketplace – to both existing and new customers and partners.”

Classic Fire + Life Safety is a total fire and life protection company servicing the needs of organizations and institutions – large and small, private and public. Founded by the merger of two industry leaders (FCFP and Classic Fire Protection Inc.) and operated in partnership with McCain Capital Partners, Classic FLS is staffed by more than 500 professionals who are committed to helping organizations enjoy a safe environment from which they can deliver their products and services to their own customers and partners, and grow. More information at classicfls.com.