Classic Fire Protection, FCFP Unite as Classic Fire + Life Safety Inc.

Newly-formed company will continue to provide same high-quality fire protection and life safety services and solutions to its valued customers

London/Toronto, Nov. 2, 2021 – Classic Fire Protection and FCFP, two Ontario-based leaders in fire and life safety services and solutions, confirm today their plans to merge and unite under a new name, Classic Fire + Life Safety Inc. Staffed by the same experienced leaders and personnel, the new company has developed a corporate signature that features a stylized “C” in the shape of a shield and cornerstone. Using the shield, symbol of protection as a starting point, the company added an element of depth and dimension to convey the notion of a cornerstone upon which it intends to build this new chapter of its history.

“Safety and people are the cornerstones of our company,” says Francois Godin, CEO of Classic Fire + Life Safety. “Both of these are incorporated in the shield, the cornerstone, and even in our choice of words. We’re excited about the future in part because of our strong past at FCFP and Classic but, most importantly, because of our team’s passion and strength today. The interplay between past and future seems to come through clearly in the new visual identity and signature.”

The new name was chosen to honour the achievements of both companies while describing the team’s expanded focus on critical life safety services, as well as its traditional excellence in fire alarm, sprinkler and suppression solutions and services.

“Our founding companies have earned well-deserved reputations as fire protection contractors who really care about their customers, employees and the industry – and that is something we will never lose,” says Godin.

“While a logo is important, it doesn’t define a company,” says Randy Bird, president of Classic Fire + Life Safety, previously president of FCFP. “What we do each and every day defines our company and our new logo will come to reflect this as we continue to lead the industry and serve our valued clients.”

The official switchover to the new name and brand is planned for December and is expected to roll-out over four to six weeks.

McCain Capital Partners invested in Classic Fire Protection, along with its operating companies Mirenda Inc. and Classic Electrical Services, in July 2020 and followed up with an investment in FCFP, along with its operating companies Northern Sprinkler Design, APEX and EDGE in July 2021. Mirenda Inc., Classic Electrical Services, Northern Sprinkler Design, APEX, and EDGE Fire Protection will continue to offer the same standards of service and product selection and quality.

With the combined strength of its founding companies, Classic Fire + Life Safety serves more than 3,000 customers throughout Canada in virtually all sectors of the economy, with particular expertise in commercial and property management, manufacturing, hospitals and long-term care facilities, warehousing and logistics, education and automotive.