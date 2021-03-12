CMC, Harken Industrial Announce the Launch of the 13mm CLUTCH Multi-purpose Device

CMC and Harken Industrial recently announced the launch of the new CLUTCH for 12.5 – 13 mm (1/2 in) rope. Developed for intuitive operation and optimal control, this multi-purpose device was designed and engineered in collaboration by two companies with a collective 90-year history in rope management under heavy loads: CMC, a company with roots in rescue and rope access, and Harken Industrial, a manufacturing company with roots in high-performance sailing.

The CLUTCH is the latest evolution in rope hardware. Now available in 13 mm and 11 mm models, the CLUTCH delivers efficiency and ease of use in a multitude of rigging operations including hauling, lowering, descending, ascending, belaying, and TTRS. The CLUTCH offers unmatched versatility for the rope technician through its patented design and components:

Stainless steel ratcheting and rotating sheave for efficient progress capture.

Double-latched side plate independent from the attachment point.

Anti-Panic brake and force limiting features for operational safety.

Machined aluminum chassis clad with stainless steel wear guards.

Integrated becket for direct connection of mechanical advantage components.

Does the work of multiple devices: reducing cost, weight, volume, and training time.

Both models are certified to NFPA (G) and ANSI. The 11 mm is also CE marked.

Jason Lusk, Director of Product Strategy for CMC says, “We are committed to helping our professional rope rescue and rope access customers do more with less while improving safety in the vertical environment. The CLUTCH is our testament to that objective and is now available in a version that is applicable to 12.5 mm (1/2 in) rope. Together with the 11 mm (7/16 in) version, the CLUTCH is available to the global rope professional. It is robust, efficient, intuitive and its development was inspired by our customers.”

Sean Cogan, Industrial Sales Manager for Harken Industrial adds, “The CLUTCH is a result of a successful collaborative effort between each company’s engineering/design team and end customers. The CLUTCH allows existing techniques to be possible with less equipment, while allowing development of new techniques because of its versatility and performance. Whatever technique or diameter rope your team calls for, the CLUTCH is adept at progressing rescue and access operational efficiency.”

Both the 13 mm Red CLUTCH and 11 mm Gray CLUTCH are available from CMC (cmcpro.com) and Harken Industrial (harkenindustrial.com). To learn more about the CLUTCH, and to stay up-to-date on the latest product news, visit https://www.cmcpro.com/clutch.