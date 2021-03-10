Command Light Adds Shadow Series ‘SL SLIM’ to Light Tower Product Line

FORT COLLINS, CO – Command Light, a leader in emergency vehicle lighting, is introducing a new “slim” light tower design that joins Command Light’s existing Shadow Series lineup, featuring 4.5-foot tower reach.

The SL Slim marks Command Light’s narrowest design yet, making this light tower perfect for tight dunnage areas or high-side aerial compartments.

The SL Slim nests at 8 inches high by 63 inches wide by 11 inches deep, weighs only 65 pounds and produces 57,000 lumens with two HiViz FireTech FT-MB-2.27 Minibrow LEDs, available in AC or DC.

When deployed, the SL Slim tower is 66- by 42- by 11-inches. This tower joins Command Light’s other slim light tower, the Knight Series (KL) Slim, which stows at 12- by 13- x 53-inches, provides 7.5-foot reach and delivers 70,000 lumens, also with FireTech fixtures.

The SL Slim can be specified with optional strobe, optional camera or custom color.

This new light tower touts Command Light’s patented (US Patent #5303621) movement, which allows the SL Slim to be raised and rotated into endless positions to illuminate dark ditches, mountain slopes and other terrain. The SL Slim is also able to overhang the side of a vehicle in Command Light’s exclusive streetlight position to light work areas and prevent shadows near the side of the apparatus.

All Command Light towers deploy in less than 15 seconds with the push of a button, and the light tower stows just as quickly and easily with the unit’s standard one-touch auto-park feature. For a virtual demo of Command Light’s patented design, visit commandlight.com/demo

In addition to this new slim design, Command Light offers a full lineup of light towers in varying tower heights, color options, power source, head quantity, and light fixtures. To configure your own light tower, visit commandlight.com/build.

About Command Light

Command Light, located in Fort Collins, CO, has specialized in scene lighting for the emergency industry for more than 25 years and features only the best light towers, compact scene lighting, traffic flow boards and other safety lighting products. Command Light’s towers are available in a variety of configurations, including AC or DC, different tower bases, varying output choices and a long list of options, like backlighting to illuminate both sides of the scene.