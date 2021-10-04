Coxreels® Exceeds Industry Recommended Salt Spray Testing Hours

Due to its numerous properties and, specifically, its corrosion resistance, powder coating is used for many applications in the industrial sector. The salt spray test is the oldest corrosion resistance test and the most widely preferred to evaluate anti-corrosion coatings. Coxreels is proud to announce that they recently exceeded 20% more hours than the recommended industry standard for salt spray testing.

The independent lab test performed measured the corrosion and UV resistance of Coxreels’ powder coated materials and results indicated that Coxreels’ products ranked in the top tier of the grading system for both UV and corrosion resistance. With these results, Coxreels’ powder coating is ranked at a higher level than under hood automotive applications as well as a standard piece of heavy-duty construction equipment.

Coxreels is always making continuous improvements to provide the best quality product to our valued customers – the recent milestone in anti-corrosion coatings is no exception.

